Liverright Launches National Virtual Clinic For Liver Disease

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Offering Same-Week Appointments, Swift Diagnosis and

Longitudinal Care



CINCINNATI, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiverRightTM, a Cincinnati-based provider of healthcare services for the U.S. Hepatology and Fatty Liver communities, announced today that the LiverRight Hepatology has begun treating patients. The LiverRight Clinic is the first National Virtual Clinic for liver disease to provide clinical care. The Clinic will offer visits for adult patients in need of a diagnosis or who have already been diagnosed with any hepatology condition including chronic hepatitis, fatty liver disease (FLD), alcoholic liver disease, or cirrhosis.

Approximately 80 million individuals in the U.S. have some form of liver disease, but only some 5 million adults have been formally diagnosed. Versus the current state, the LiverRight Clinic will speed access to care tenfold faster for adult patients in all fifty U.S. states. Specifically, LiverRight offers a same-week appointment access promise to patients who currently wait months for a specialist appointment.

"Liver disease in America is under-diagnosed, and if not identified and treated early can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. Liver disease can also be a sign of associated medical conditions that need to be addressed as well," said Brandon Tudor, Cofounder & CEO of LiverRight. "Also, it can escalate to the need for a liver transplant which is an option significantly limited by the low supply of available donor organs. Our steadfast goal is to radically compress time to diagnosis and time to treatment initiation for all forms of liver disease."

Access is particularly a problem for patients living with "metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease" (MASLD), which was previously known as "Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease" (NAFLD), and affects some 30 percent of the adult US population. MASLD is the leading cause of cirrhosis and liver cancer for women in the US and the second leading cause for men.

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), formerly known as NASH, is the more serious stage of MASLD. And millions of Americans are living with viral hepatitis, a condition that causes inflammation of the liver.

In the January 6, 2025 edition of Hepatology, the study "Comparing the cost of cirrhosis to other common chronic diseases: A longitudinal study in a large national insurance database" by Filip Obradović et al of Northwestern University, indicates that compared to patients with Heart Failure, patients with cirrhosis had 21.7% greater overall costs, 13.1% greater medical costs, and 59.0% higher pharmaceutical costs per patient-month.

Results showed total costs for cirrhosis were $3,032 per patient-month, including $1,250 (41.3%) for inpatient medical costs; $87 (2.9%) for emergency medical costs; $950 (31.4%) for other medical costs; and $743 (24.5%) for outpatient pharmacy costs.

LiverRight is a proud member of the Second Cohort in the Venture Velocity Program from Cintrifuse. Cintrifuse has a robust and comprehensive approach to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in the Cincinnati region, offering tailored resources to support high-growth potential founders and their ventures, and funding startups at the Pre-seed and Seed stages through their investment arm, Cintrifuse Capital.

"We're thrilled to welcome LiverRight into the Venture Velocity Program," said J.B. Kropp, CEO of Cintrifuse and Managing Director of Cintrifuse Capital. "Their innovative approach to tackling liver disease through a national virtual clinic will make waves and we look forward to helping them scale their impact and accelerate access to life-saving care."

The LiverRight Virtual Clinic will both diagnose patients and offer longitudinal care for all forms of liver disease in adults. The clinic's providers will prescribe diagnostics including blood tests and liver imaging studies. LiverRight providers also will guide relevant patients through a program that includes diet and exercise, and prescribe weight loss medications where necessary, as well as medications specific to viral hepatitis and MASLD.

About LiverRight

LiverRight is a National Virtual Clinic focused on Liver Disease. Our mission is threefold: Getting onset patients in same-week, ensuring early diagnosis, and offering longitudinal care with superior outcomes plus lower costs for patients and payers.

The clinic sees patients directly, partners with hospital systems, ACOs/MCOs, and independent GI practices across all fifty states.

For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Brandon Tudor, CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE LiverRight, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED