Smart Meter Row: Karnataka BJP Asks Cong Govt To Shun 'Anti-People' Decisions

Bengaluru, April 26 (IANS) Targeting the Congress-led government for its move to install smart meters and allegedly fixing an exorbitant price of up to Rs 10,000 for common people, the Karnataka BJP, on Saturday, urged the government to abandon "anti-people" decisions.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has said that the Karnataka High Court had criticised the Congress government for burdening the poor in the name of digital meters.

"The Congress government, through one of its guarantee schemes called "Gruha Jyothi," had given an unrealistic guarantee of providing up to 200 units of free electricity to everyone, but had imposed several conditions for eligibility," he added.

"However, after the implementation of the scheme, as the Energy Department neared bankruptcy, the government, instead of addressing the crisis, continued to burden consumers by steadily increasing electricity tariffs. Now, the government has made the installation of smart meters mandatory, fixing a hefty price of Rs 10,000 per meter, a decision the High Court has criticised and stayed," Vijayendra said.

The smart meters, which originally cost Rs 2,000, have been priced at Rs 10,000, thereby looting the common people, the State BJP President added.

"The Congress-led Karnataka government is being questioned -- did anyone ask for free electricity at this cost? What will happen to the plight of the poor? The High Court has raised serious concerns over this. Even now, I urge this government to abandon its anti-people decisions and instead focus on citizen-centric programmes," he said.

The Karnataka High Court on April 25 has passed an interim order of stay restraining Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and the state government from mandatory implementation of smart meters.

M. Jayalaxmi, a resident of Doddaballapur town, has filed a petition in this regard and challenged the order by the Bescom to pay Rs 8,900 for installation of smart meters.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the installation of smart meters costed only Rs 900 in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Chattisgarh, while in Karnataka, the state government is asking to pay Rs 8,900.

"The court had rapped the state government and questioned whether the government is facing problems due to giving freebies."

"Who asked for free electricity? This smart meter installation cost should have been reduced. And you have outsourced it. This is dangerous. You are quenching all the poor people. Where should the poor go?" the bench had asked the state government.