Melania Trump's 55Th Birthday: Donald Trump To Fly Back To US From Italy For Dinner Date With First Lady, 'Will Take...'
A day before, the 78-year-old few to Italy's capital Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis, scheduled on the same day as Melania Trump's birthday. Leaders and clergy from around the world will mark the passing of the Argentine pontiff at the Vatican today.Also Read | China denies Donald Trump's claim on trade talks - Top updates
Donald Trump was accompanied by Melania Trump while en route to Rome, which marks the couple's first foreign trip since his return to power. Instead of celebrating the rest of the day savouring delights in the Italian capital's trattorias, he decided to spend last few hours of the day at Air Force One.Also Read | China's scathing attack to Donald Trump's trade deal remarks
After attending the late Argentine pontiff's burial funeral, Donald Trump plans to fly straight back to the United States. Acknowledging that it may not be everyone's idea of the perfect way to celebrate, Donald Trump said, "She's going to have a great birthday. She's got a working birthday," in a press gaggle while on board the aircraft headed for Rome, Daily Mail reported. He added,“I'll take her for dinner on the Boeing. I'll take her for dinner on Air Force One,” aboard the presidential jet.Also Read | Donald Trump calls Pahalgam terror attack a 'bad one'; Details here
Donald Trump and the first lady are scheduled to fly back to New Jersey after attending the service on Saturday morning. Addressing the reporters, Trump joked,“She's up front. I should send her back. You want to have somebody answer questions?” Referring to chief of staff Susie Wiles, he quipped,“I'll send her back into the lion's pit. Susie – let's send her back to the lion's pit.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment