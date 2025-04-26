12 Injured In Clash Between Villagers And Police In Bihar's Katihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 26 (IANS) At least 12 people, including four cops, were injured in a violent scuffle between police and villagers in Dhankhora police station limits of Bihar's Katihar district on Saturday.

The incident occurred after police arrested a known liquor smuggler, Suraj Kumar from his native village Raipur, and detained him at the Dhankhora police station. Following his arrest, around 100 villagers stormed the police station, demanding his immediate release.

As the situation turned tense, villagers allegedly resorted to vandalism and attacked police personnel. In response, police took self-defence measures by firing at least six rounds in the air to control the crowd.

Despite this, four policemen sustained injuries in the confrontation. Villagers alleged that the police were harassing them unnecessarily, which fuelled their anger.

The mob's intent to forcibly free Suraj Kumar escalated the standoff, leading to chaos and violence at the station premises.

Authorities have now brought the situation under control. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to prevent further disturbances.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, and further action against the miscreants is expected.

Speaking to IANS, Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Sharma confirmed that the situation is now completely under control.

"The liquor trader is still in police custody. There will be an investigation in this case, and the culprits will not be spared," he said.

The SP added that police have detained three to four individuals for questioning and are currently examining CCTV footage to identify others involved in the violence.

"An attempt was made to free an accused. Those involved in the ruckus will be identified and legal action will follow," Sharma said.

Reiterating the administration's commitment, SP Sharma emphasised the district's zero-tolerance policy toward illegal liquor activity.

"The district police are fully committed to enforcing the liquor prohibition law, and we are prepared to take strict action against violators," he said.

The sale, manufacture, and consumption of liquor have been banned in Bihar since April 2016. Despite this, illegal trade and clashes over enforcement continue to surface in various parts of the state.