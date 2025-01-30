UICC's Global World Cancer Day Campaign Calls For A Fundamental Shift In Cancer Care Delivery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) is pleased to announce the new global World Cancer Day campaign 2025-2027 'United by Unique'. The campaign calls for a fundamental shift in cancer care and systems worldwide towards a people-centred approach. World Cancer Day is marked every year on 4 February.In 2022 , there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million lives lost to cancer. About 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime, and for each person whom it affects, the experience will be different. Not only does cancer encompass over 200 disease types requiring specific treatments, but also each person's life situation differs in terms of socioeconomic background, values, and preferences.To better address these differences, people-centred care is oriented around individuals and communities instead of just the disease. It means delivering health and cancer services at the right time, in the right place, and in the right way, tailored to each individual's needs. It engages and empowers people to have a more active role in their own health.“By placing individuals and communities at the centre of decisions, health systems become more effective and cancer care more compassionate, leading to higher survival rates, and improved quality of life. Every person touched by cancer is unique in their experiences and requirements. The cancer community is united in its determination to see improvements in cancer prevention, early detection, treatment, and care for everyone.”– Ulrika Årehed Kågström, President of UICC, Secretary General of the Swedish Cancer SocietyPeople-centred care includes initiatives such as community health programmes tailored to local health issues, cultural competence training for healthcare providers, health literacy initiatives, telemedicine services, patient navigation programmes, and the engagement of people who have experienced cancer to shape policies.This approach leads to improved patient well-being, and higher quality care and increased trust in healthcare providers. It boosts satisfaction among patients and families, while improving health equity and the overall effectiveness of healthcare systems.The aim in the first year of the three-year campaign is to highlight barriers and gaps in health systems as well as existing best practice delivering people-centred care.Witness accounts can be found on the World Cancer Day website such as the story of Kristin from Norway who felt overwhelmed and vulnerable after being diagnosed with central nervous system lymphoma, encountering different doctors at each visit. Or that of Sukhanti from India who noticed a lack of structured support systems for caregivers when his wife Soma was diagnosed with cancer at age 41 and was given six months to live.“By understanding and integrating the needs and preferences of individuals and communities into healthcare delivery, health systems will provide more equitable access to care, in low- as well as high-income settings. It is important that people living with cancer feel seen, heard, and empowered.”– Dr Cary Adams, CEO of UICCUICC's new three-year World Cancer Day campaign #UnitedbyUnique recognises that every experience with cancer is unique, and everyone has unique needs, unique perspectives, and a unique story to tell; yet, people touched by cancer are united in a shared ambition to see governments implement policies to improve cancer prevention, and deliver health systems that treat people with cancer effectively and successfully, resulting in more people surviving their cancer and leading long and healthier lives.The campaign is designed to support individuals everywhere affected by cancer as well as UICC's members, partners and organisations working to improve cancer policies across the globe.###UICC representatives available for interviews include:* UICC President, Ulrika Årehed Kågström* UICC CEO Dr Cary Adams* Members of UICC's Board of Directors* UICC Head, Knowledge, Advocacy and Policy, Dr Sonali JohnsonInterviews can be conducted in English, Arabic, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish.###About World Cancer DayWorld Cancer Day takes place every year on 4th February and is the uniting global initiative under which the world comes together to raise the profile of cancer in a positive and inspiring way. Spearheaded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), the day aims to save millions of lives each year by raising awareness about the disease while calling for actions from governments and individuals across the world. It has become one of the largest health awareness days globally.For more information, please visit:About the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) is the largest and oldest international cancer organisation dedicated to taking action against cancer. Founded in 1933, UICC has more than 1,150 members in over 170 countries and territories. Its membership base includes the world's major cancer leagues and societies, research institutes, treatment centres, hospitals, public health agencies and patient support groups. UICC also boasts more than 60 strategic partners.UICC enjoys consultative status with the United Nations (ECOSOC) and has official relations with the following institutions: WHO, IARC, IAEA, UNODC. UICC is a founding member of the NCD Alliance, the McCabe Centre for Law & Cancer and the International Cancer Control Partnership (ICCP). UICC established the City Cancer Challenge Foundation in January 2019 and the Access to Oncology Medicines (ATOM) Coalition in 2022.UICC's mission is both to unite and support the cancer community in its efforts to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater equity and ensure that cancer control remains a priority on the global health and development agenda.

