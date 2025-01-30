Iraq, Egypt Sign 12 Cooperative Mous

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Iraq and Egypt signed 12 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in Baghdad on Thursday, covering economy, trade, communications, transportation, oversight and several other joint issues.

The signing came on the sidelines of the Iraq-Egypt Joint Higher Committee's third session, presided over by Iraqi Prime Mohammad Al-Sudani and his visiting Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly, the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

The MoUs, inter alia, include land of and goods, enhancing competition and combating monopolistic practices, proposed cooperation protocol on local development, cooperation in financial market oversight and regulation, it added.

The Egyptian prime minister arrived in Baghdad earlier in the day on an official visit to Iraq. (pickup previous)

