Gemini CEO Declares MIT Hiring Freeze Over Gensler's Return

Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder and CEO of exchange Gemini, announced on January 30, 2025, that the company will not hire graduates or interns from the Massachusetts Institute of as long as former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler maintains any affiliation with the institution. This decision follows MIT's recent reappointment of Gensler as a professor, a move that has sparked controversy within the cryptocurrency community.

Winklevoss expressed his stance on social media, stating,“As long as @MIT has any association with Gary Gensler, @Gemini will not hire any graduates from this school. Not even interns for our summer program.” This statement underscores the tension between Gemini and MIT, highlighting the significant impact of Gensler's return on the hiring policies of leading cryptocurrency firms.

The reappointment of Gensler, who served as SEC Chair from 2021 to 2023, has been met with mixed reactions. Supporters view his return as a positive development for MIT, bringing a wealth of experience in financial regulation and policy. However, critics, including Winklevoss, argue that Gensler's tenure at the SEC was marked by stringent regulations that they believe stifled innovation in the cryptocurrency sector. They contend that his policies were overly restrictive and detrimental to the growth of digital assets.

Gemini's decision to halt hiring from MIT reflects broader concerns within the cryptocurrency industry regarding regulatory approaches to digital assets. The industry has long advocated for clearer and more favorable regulations to foster innovation and growth. The reappointment of Gensler, perceived by some as a proponent of stringent regulations, has intensified these concerns. The move by Winklevoss has sparked discussions about the relationship between academia and the cryptocurrency industry. Universities like MIT have been at the forefront of blockchain and cryptocurrency research, often collaborating with industry leaders. However, the differing perspectives on regulation and innovation have led to tensions, as evidenced by Gemini's stance. Industry analysts are closely monitoring the situation, noting that such actions could influence future collaborations between academic institutions and cryptocurrency firms. The decision by Gemini may prompt other companies to reassess their engagement with MIT and similar institutions, potentially leading to a reevaluation of partnerships and hiring practices within the industry.