Galactic Goats Sets Launch Date, Making Hodling Feel Like Herding In Crypto

Hannover, Germany , Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galactic Goats and its team are happy to announce the presale and launch dates of this new project. As a new meme coin adventure, these developers are creating an engaging ecosystem for all fans. The presale begins on February 7, 2025, and the official launch on Uniswap follows on February 14, 2025.









A New Standard for Meme Coins

Galactic Goats blends interstellar humor with a community-first approach to redefine meme coins. Here are some of the traits that distinguish this new project:



Galactic Humor and Engagement : The project combines goat-inspired memes and cosmic references with a focus on building strong, united communities.

The Stable as Headquarters : This idea forms the base on which a group of goat lovers, crypto enthusiasts, and dreamers work for common success. A Mission Beyond Memes : Galactic Goats sends a message of inclusivity to traders and meme fans that they can be part of this journey.

The project stands out in view of its combination of fun, creativity, and long-term growth potential.

Tokenomics: Building Trust and Stability

Galactic Goats have designed a well-thought-out tokenomics model, which is meant for sustainability, especially in building trust with investors. A couple of numbers:



Presale Allocation : 34.4% has been given as the presale to ensure wide distribution while reducing risks coming from concentrated holding. Liquidity Reserve (15.6864%): A strong liquidity pool is reserved to ensure price stability and protect the project from extreme market volatility.

Also, a multi-stage lock mechanism reinforces long-term trust:



Super Mega Fenced Goats (5.5%) – Locked until October 2025.

Super Fenced Goats (10%) – Locked until July 2025. Fenced Goats 1 (10%) – Locked until May 2025.

This structure demonstrates the project's commitment to longevity and sustainable growth.

This gives way to the provision of a marketing budget for listing, airdropping, and publicity, ensuring visibility and adoption. Only 5% is attributed to the team to reduce risks of large sell-offs.

The Team's Strategy

Tokenomics and vision complement Galactic Goats as an utterly balanced project with humor and real potential. Key pillars of this part of the project will be:



Anti-Dumping : The project decreases the chances of price crashes because the structured distribution of tokens minimizes risks.

Long-term commitment : The use of locked tokens indicates stability and a sense of trust.

Liquidity Support : Strong liquidity reserves act as a guarantee for market stability. Community Growth : The dedicated marketing budget secures continued visibility and expansion.

Galactic Goats offers a model that will cater to the short-term engagements with long-run sustainability in mind.

About Galactic Goats

Galactic Goats is a type of meme coin that follows principles of creativity, humor, and community-driven growth. The developers of the GALACTIC GOATS Token have already introduced new tokenomics based on confidence, stability, and participation.

Merging the cosmic theme with structured long-term planning, Galactic Goats reboot their participation in the meme coin universe. This project has a clear roadmap, strategic token distribution, and a focus on liquidity for a solid base of growth.

Having its dates for pre-sale and launch already locked, Galactic Goats is an invitation to all crypto enthusiasts out there: come see how HODLing feels in the meme galaxy.

For more information on Galactic Goats, the project's official website and the team's social media pages below are available. In the meantime, here are the dates one should look out for:



Presale on Gempad : 7th February 2025, 5:00 PM. Presale end and Uniswap launch : February 14, 2025.

X (Twitter) | Telegram | TikTok



