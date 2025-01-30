GCO Partners With Iheartmedia For Web Summit Qatar 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Communications Office (GCO) announced a partnership agreement with iHeartMedia, the world's leading podcast publisher, establishing them as the Official Podcast Partner for Web Summit Qatar 2025, scheduled for February 23-26.

The partnership introduces the iHeart Podcast Creator Studio, featuring an on-site recording studio and lounge for live podcasting during the summit. The event is expected to attract over 20,000 tech and business leaders, investors and representatives, alongside more than 1,470 startups.

Speaking on this occasion, GCO Director and Permanent Web Summit Qatar Organising Committee Chairman H E Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour Al-Thani, , stated:“It is wonderful to welcome iHeartMedia and its globally recognised podcast talent to Web Summit Qatar. This partnership is an important step that uplifts the State of Qatar's standing as a regional hub for digital content creation. Web Summit Qatar attendees will be able to learn directly from experts and explore new horizons in this promising field.”

“At iHeart, we believe in the power of bringing brilliant minds together for interesting and vibrant discussions that lead to innovation and change,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia.“Our partnership with the GCO provides a great opportunity to work together to push the boundaries of podcasting today--and what it can become in the future.”

In addition, the 2025 edition will feature prominent podcasting experts, including Malcolm Gladwell, best-selling author, president and co-founder of Pushkin Industries and host of Revisionist History; Jay Shetty, best-selling author and host of On Purpose; and David Eagleman, neuroscientist at Stanford University and host of Inner Cosmos.

Experts will lead interactive workshops on podcasting, covering effective storytelling, technical setup, audio production, content strategy, audience and sponsor acquisition, in addition to lessons learned.

iHeartMedia delivers the industry's only fully integrated audio advertising technology solution spanning broadcast, streaming, and podcasts.