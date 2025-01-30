International revenue decreases in Starbucks

(MENAFN) During the last two months of the previous year, Starbucks, the US-origin coffee brand, faced up to 4 percent decrease in their revenues based on the fiscal year 2025 first three months results published Tuesday.



According to the calendar of Starbucks, Fiscal year 2025 starts in October 2024.



This 4 percent fall was not exclusive to Starbucks. For example, similar companies in North America faced a drop of 4 percent in addition to a Chinese comparable companies who had a sales decline of 6 percent.



By the end of the last three months of 2024, for Starbucks was USD9.4 billion remaining in the exact situation of the year before.



In comparison with the same period of 2023, Starbucks' revenue per share declined by 23 percent to USD 0.69.



The coffee brand located in Seattle set up 377 net new stores in the same duration to reach 40,576 stores across the world.



