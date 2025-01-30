Cozy: A Modern Open Source Audiobook Player For Linux

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

Cozy is an open-source audiobook player designed specifically for Linux systems, offering users a streamlined and intuitive experience for managing and listening to their audiobook collections. With its user-friendly interface and robust feature set, Cozy has quickly become a preferred choice for audiobook enthusiasts on Linux platforms.

One of the standout features of Cozy is its support for a wide range of formats, including MP3, M4B, M4A , FLAC, OGG, and WAV. This versatility ensures that users can and enjoy their existing audiobook libraries without compatibility concerns. The application allows users to import all their audiobooks, enabling comfortable browsing and organization. Users can sort their collections by author, reader, or title, facilitating easy access to their favorite titles. Additionally, Cozy remembers the playback position for each audiobook, ensuring a seamless listening experience across sessions.

Cozy also offers a sleep timer feature, allowing users to set a specific time for the application to stop playback automatically. This is particularly useful for those who like to listen before sleep. The application provides playback speed control for each book individually, catering to different listening preferences. Users can search their library to quickly locate specific titles or authors, enhancing the overall usability of the application.

For users who store their audiobooks on external or network drives, Cozy's offline mode is a valuable feature. This mode allows users to keep an audiobook on their internal storage, making it convenient for listening on the go. Cozy supports multiple storage locations, providing flexibility in managing audiobook files. The drag-and-drop functionality simplifies the process of importing new audiobooks into the application.