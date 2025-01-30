Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market Estimation Worth USD 3.10 Billion By 2030 Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Include - Owens Corning, Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

A newly released report on the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market 2025" provides a comprehensive view of the industry with market insights on the competitive scenarios and market segments. The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market research report provides market information, which precisely expounds on critical challenges and future market growth prospects. The report provides a professional in-depth examination of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market's current scenario, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, price, production growth rate, volume, value, market share, and growth. The report will also cover key agreements, collaborations, and global partnerships soon to change the dynamics of the market on a global scale.

The glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market is expected to grow at 7% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 3.10 Billion by 2030 from USD 1.68 Billion in 2023.

The Key Players Profiled in this report include

Owens Corning, Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., Johns Manville Corporation, Saint-Gobain Corporation, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., AGY Holding Corp., Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd., Binani Industries Limited, Celanese Corporation, SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG, NITTOBO ASIA Glass Fiber Co. Ltd., and BGF Industries, Inc

Market Segment and Sub Segment:

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market by Manufacturing Process (Kilotons)

Spray

Premix

Hybrid

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market by End User (Kilotons)

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Infrastructure Construction

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

– Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

– North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

– South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Highlights of the Report:

For the period 2025-2033, accurate market size and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) predictions are provided.

Exploration and in-depth evaluation of growth potential in major segments and geographical areas.

Company profiles of the top players in the global Market are provided in detail.

Comprehensive investigation of innovation and other market developments in the global Market.

Industry value chain and supply chain analysis that is dependable.

A thorough examination of the most significant growth drivers, limitations, obstacles, and future prospects is provided.

Key Findings of the Study

By Component, the hardware segment dominated the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market in 2025. However, the software segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the non-invasive segment accounted for the highest revenue of Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market in 2025; however, the Invasive segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the healthcare segment generated the highest revenue in 2025. However, the smart home control segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

Region wise, the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

