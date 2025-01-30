Challenges Ahead For Ethereum Price As It Battles Resistance

(MENAFN- Breaking) Struggling to maintain upward momentum above the $3,220 mark, the price of is currently consolidating losses and may encounter obstacles near the $3,220 threshold.



Initiating a new descent beneath the $3,120 territory, Ethereum finds itself trading under $3,180 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

Marking a significant development, a bearish trend line is shaping up with a barrier at $3,220 on the hourly /USD chart sourced via Kraken . If Ethereum remains below the $3,200 level, there is a likelihood of a further downturn.

Ethereum Price Struggles Against Resistance

Following a downtrend below the $3,220 and $3,180 levels, similar to Bitcoin , Ethereum dipped below $3,050 prior to a bullish resurgence.

After hitting a low at $3,021, a slight recovery ensued with a breach above the $3,120 and $3,150 thresholds. Surpassing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the previous downward movement from $3,425 to $3,020, the price exhibited a moderate uptick.

Yet, encountering resistance at $3,200, Ethereum now lingers below this level alongside the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average, with a prominent bearish trend line impediment at $3,220 on the hourly chart for ETH /USD.

Significant hindrances appear near the $3,180 mark, leading up to the primary obstacle at $3,200 along with the trend line. The pivotal resistance now emerges around $3,220, coupled with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the recent high to low.

A decisive breach above the $3,220 barrier could propel the price towards the $3,320 resistance and potentially trigger further uptrends in subsequent sessions. In such a scenario, Ether might ascend towards the $3,450 to $3,500 levels in the short term.

Potential Reversal for ETH?

If Ethereum fails to surpass the $3,200 resistance, a fresh downturn may ensue. Initial support is anticipated near $3,075, with a major support level existing at $3,050.

A clear breakdown below $3,050 could lead to a descent towards $3,020, and further declines might drive the price towards the $3,000 and $2,950 support thresholds in the immediate future.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – Indicating decreased bearish momentum for ETH /USD.

Hourly RSI – Currently hovering above the 50 threshold for ETH /USD.

Key Support Level – $3,050

Key Resistance Level – $3,220

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.