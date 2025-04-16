Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Enhance Media Cooperation

Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Enhance Media Cooperation


2025-04-16 03:11:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, met with Asadjon Khodjaev, Director of the Agency for Information and Mass Communications under the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Central Asian Media Forum themed“Central Asia in the Era of Global Challenges: Media as a Tool for Strategic Development” in Astana, Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The meeting underscored the importance of holding conferences, workshops, and working group meetings to facilitate information exchange and discuss mechanisms for mutual coordination between the two countries.

The sides exchanged views on a "Road Map" aimed at advancing media cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The discussion also touched upon the upcoming second Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Media Forum to be held in Baku, as well as the organization of reciprocal visits for heads of communication divisions and journalists from both countries.

MENAFN16042025000195011045ID1109438599

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search