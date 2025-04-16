Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Enhance Media Cooperation
The meeting underscored the importance of holding conferences, workshops, and working group meetings to facilitate information exchange and discuss mechanisms for mutual coordination between the two countries.
The sides exchanged views on a "Road Map" aimed at advancing media cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
The discussion also touched upon the upcoming second Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Media Forum to be held in Baku, as well as the organization of reciprocal visits for heads of communication divisions and journalists from both countries.
