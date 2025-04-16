No More Emirates ID Cards? UAE To Launch Digital ID System Using Facial Recognition

The UAE is set to roll out an alternative digital identification system that will eliminate the need to present physical Emirates ID cards to access key services. The system, expected to launch within a year, will use facial recognition and biometric identification to streamline service access across various sectors.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) is currently working to expand the use of e-Emirates IDs in sectors such as banking, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications.

This came during a Federal National Council (FNC) session, where member Adnan Al Hammadi raised concerns over the continued requirement for physical Emirates ID cards cards, despite the country's significant strides in digital transformation.

Al Hammadi noted that this requirement continues to pose challenges for residents. Patients still need to present physical ID cards to access healthcare services, while banks demand them for financial transactions. Additionally, hotel guests are often unable to check in without showing their original Emirates ID.

“There is an urgent need for fast, effective solutions to streamline identity verification in these essential sectors,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the ICP, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, confirmed that e-Emirates ID has already been successfully implemented across many services. He added that the authority will prioritise expanding its use in the sectors highlighted by the FNC.

The authority earlier launched the face recognition service during GITEX 2021 for UAEPASS app which is the first secure national digital identity for citizens and residents that enables them to access to many services.

One of these services is requesting a digital version of their official documents including e-Emirates ID, the electronic version of your physical Emirates ID card which stored securely on phone through government apps like UAEPASS or ICP UAE.

According to ICP The new system, which will be facilitated via the UAEPASS app, will have challenges related to identity verification. Collaboration with various partners will help develop and test advanced biometric identification systems, while also encouraging key partners from all sectors to adopt these technologies within the authority's systems.

The authority follows a clear approach that ensures it complies with laws and data protection standards to build trust and maintain the benefits of its smart services for all users.