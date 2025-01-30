Date
1/30/2025 12:11:52 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:01 AM EST - Bombardier : Said its Defense arm today celebrated the first public unveiling of armasuisse's newly-delivered Global 7500 multi-mission aircraft. The platform will be equipped for government and military personnel transport and for emergency evacuation missions. Bombardier
shares T.A are trading up $0.53 at $86.90.
