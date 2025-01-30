( MENAFN - Baystreet) 11:01 AM EST - Bombardier : Said its Defense arm today celebrated the first public unveiling of armasuisse's newly-delivered Global 7500 multi-mission aircraft. The will be equipped for and military personnel and for emergency evacuation missions. Bombardier shares T.A are trading up $0.53 at $86.90.

