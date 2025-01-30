(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:30 AM EST - Calibre Corp. : Announced a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for its 100% owned Talavera Deposit, which has, historically, produced 800,000 ounces and is located 3 kilometres from the Limon mill. The Mineral Resource, which will be included in the Company's 2024 year-end Mineral Resource statement, includes 3,847,000 tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resource averaging 5.09 g/t gold, yielding 630,000 ounces of gold. The extension of the historical mine, and discovery of several parallel sub vertically dipping veins has led to the delineation of this new resource. Calibre Mining Corp. shares T are trading up 9 cents at $2.53.



Full Press Release: