Israeli Airstrike Kills 10 More Palestinians In West Bank
1/30/2025 12:06:50 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
RAMALLAH, Jan 30 (NNN-WAFA) – Ten more Palestinians were murdered and several others injured, in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Tammoun, south-east of Tubas, in the occupied West Bank, late yesterday, Palestinian health officials said.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said, ten bodies and several wounded people were taken to Tubas Governmental Hospital, after the strike.
Meanwhile, the murderous Israeli military said, it had targeted a cell of“armed terror operatives” in the West Bank.
Tensions in the West bank have escalated since Oct 7, 2023. More than 800 Palestinians have been murdered in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, since then, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.– NNN-WAFA
