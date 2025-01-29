King Meets EU Officials In Brussels

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah II on Wednesday held meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and European Council President António Costa.

Discussions at the meetings, held in Brussels and attended by HRH Hussein, covered the strong partnership between Jordan and the EU, as well as keenness to enhance cooperation, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty expressed appreciation for the EU's support for the Kingdom in implementing several projects in vital sectors.

The meetings also covered regional developments, with the King stressing the need to stabilise and sustain the ceasefire in Gaza, which contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region, noting the EU's important role in advancing peace efforts.

His Majesty reiterated the importance of increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, affirming that Jordanian relief efforts will continue through all possible means.

The King also warned of the dangerous escalation in the West Bank and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

His Majesty stressed Jordan's firm stance on the need to ensure Palestinians remain on their land and fulfil their legitimate rights, on the basis of the two-state solution.

The King reiterated Jordan's support for Syria's unity, security, and stability.

For their part, the EU officials stressed that Jordan is an important partner, expressing appreciation for the Kingdom's pivotal role and its endeavours to achieve peace and stability in the region.

They also affirmed the EU's continued support for Jordan in several vital sectors.

His Majesty received an invitation from President Metsola to address the European Parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Planning Minister Zeina Toukan, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Belgium Yousef Bataineh attended the meetings.