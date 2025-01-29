QF Marks International Day Of Education

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The needs of educators and the importance of advancing their own education so they can enhance how they students were in focus as Qatar Foundation (QF) marked the International Day of Education.



The day-long event, organised by QF under the theme 'Education is Everyone's Responsibility', was held at Qatar National Centre, and included sessions focused on the future of higher education.



Francisco Marmolejo, QF's President of Higher Education, said:“Together we have the potential to shape not only the future of higher education, but also the lives of the students, and community that we serve.”



Marwan M Kraidy, dean and CEO of Northwestern University in Qatar – a QF partner university – emphasised the importance of educating not only students, but those who teach them.“The quality of educators is perhaps the most important thing about improving education.”



Throughout the event, teachers from across Qatar – and beyond – shared practical strategies and effective teaching methods through case studies, workshops, and panel discussions, aimed at enhancing the practices of fellow educators. Topics ranged from working closely with students – and viewing them as colleagues and collaborators – to culturally responsible teaching and the importance of individual reflection in order to adjust teaching methods and ensure relevancy.



Dr Mehdi Riazi, professor and associate dean for research at QF member Hamad Bin Khalifa University's College of Humanities and Social Sciences, highlighted the importance of teachers understanding their learners.



He also spoke about the significance of understanding cultural and educational contexts, saying:“Education is political, so the context in which we teach and learn, along with the purpose and values of education, matters.”



Other speakers included representatives from QF partner universities such as Georgetown University in Qatar and Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar, along with lecturers from the US and Australia.



The International Day of Education, observed annually on January 24, highlights education as both a basic human right and a collective responsibility, encouraging active contributions to enhancing the quality of education.

MENAFN29012025000067011011ID1109146133