U.S., South Korea agree to temporarily move Patriot missiles to Middle East
(MENAFN) South Korea and the United States have recently reached an agreement to temporarily relocate Patriot missile defense batteries from South Korea to the Middle East, as reported by sources on Friday. This decision comes amid discussions regarding a possible change in the role of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
Last month, the allies finalized plans for a "monthslong" partial deployment of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3, marking the first instance of USFK assets being moved to the Middle East, as reported by sources.
These missile systems will complement South Korea's existing air defense capabilities, forming a multilayered defense strategy against missile and nuclear threats from North Korea, the sources further noted.
This unusual decision follows a report released the previous week, which indicated that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has approved the transfer of more than two Patriot missile defense batteries from Asia to the Middle East in response to military actions against Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Additionally, there are rising concerns in South Korea that the U.S. may request that Seoul take on more financial responsibility for the maintenance of USFK or reevaluate the role of American troops in the country, particularly as U.S. President Donald Trump adopts a "transactional" approach to international alliances.
In response to inquiries about the recent deployment, the USFK reiterated its strong commitment to the Korean Peninsula but did not provide further specifics due to internal policy. "USFK will temporarily deploy personnel and equipment from the Republic of Korea as part of a rotational deployment," the statement read. "USFK will still maintain a ready, capable, and lethal force on the Korean peninsula prepared to respond to any contingency."
