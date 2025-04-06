Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum sideline for rest of season due to injuries

2025-04-06 02:35:02
(MENAFN) Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum will be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to injuries, the New Orleans Pelicans announced on Tuesday.

According to the team's statement, "Williamson sustained a low back bone contusion after a fall during a game on March 19 in Minnesota. The Pelicans said he will continue to get rest and treatment on the back."

The 24-year-old Williamson, a two-time All-Star, concluded the season with averages of 24.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

It further noted, "McCollum was hurt March 23 at Detroit, an injury that was diagnosed as a right foot bone contusion. The veteran guard will also get treatment and rest during his recovery."

At 33 years old, McCollum, who earned the NBA's Most Improved Player award in 2016, averaged 21.1 points over 56 games this season for the Pelicans.
Currently, the Pelicans sit in 14th place in the Western Conference and are out of the playoff race.

