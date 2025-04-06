403
South Korea’s avian influenza cases hit 46
(MENAFN) The South Korean government reported on Saturday an uptick in highly pathogenic avian influenza cases, increasing the season's total to 46.
The Central Disaster Management Headquarters indicated that the recent outbreaks occurred at poultry farms in the central cities of Cheongju and Asan.
In light of these incidents, officials have deployed initial response teams to the affected areas to restrict access, implement culling procedures, and perform detailed epidemiological studies.
To curb the spread and quickly detect further infections, the government is ramping up its inspection activities.
