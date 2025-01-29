Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

The Board also declared a cash dividend of $21.5625 per share of the Company's 8 5/8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2025 which is the next regularly scheduled dividend payment date, to all holders of record as of February 18, 2025.

