Trump Media Expands Into Finance, Stock Surges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trump & Group (TMTG) announced its entry into services, causing its stock to jump over 10%. The company behind Truth Social will launch Truth, offering cryptocurrencies and ETFs.



Truth will start with a $250 million investment, custodied by Charles Schwab. The funds will support various vehicles, including customized ETFs and cryptocurrencies. TMTG plans to introduce more financial products throughout the year.



President Donald Trump indirectly owns 114,750,000 TMTG shares through a revocable trust. CEO Devin Nunes described Truth as a natural extension of Truth Social's free speech platform. He emphasized developing "America First" investment vehicles.



The move follows Republican complaints about unfair treatment by banks. Trump recently criticized major bank CEOs for allegedly excluding conservatives from services. This sentiment fuels TMTG's push into finance.



Truth's launch comes after Trump 's successful memecoin venture. The new financial arm may compete with Elon Musk's X, which recently partnered with Visa to expand beyond social media.



TMTG's expansion aligns with growing interest in cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. It targets conservatives who feel underserved by mainstream financial institutions.



However, this move raises questions about potential conflicts of interest, given Trump's dual role as president and beneficiary. The company aims to create a parallel financial ecosystem for those feeling marginalized by "woke" corporations.



TMTG's stock surge reflects investor optimism, but long-term success remains uncertain. The company must navigate regulatory hurdles and market competition to justify its current valuation.



As TMTG ventures into finance, its ability to leverage its existing user base and brand loyalty will be crucial. Truth's performance could significantly impact TMTG's future and Trump's business legacy in this highly competitive industry.

