EBRD Vice President To Visit Jordan For High-Level Talks, Investment Agreements

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Vice President for Banking Matteo Patrone is scheduled to visit Jordan on Sunday for meetings with senior government officials and representatives of the business community.

The discussions will focus on the EBRD's support for private sector financing, development of essential infrastructure, and the transition to a green economy, Al Mamlaka TV reported on Friday.

During his visit to Amman, Patrone is planned to hold talks with Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation and Jordan's Governor at EBRD Zeina Toukan, and Central Bank Governor Adel Sharkas.

He will also meet with European Union ambassador to Jordan, representatives from local companies and banks, and officials from international financial institutions.

A number of new investment agreements are also expected to be signed during the visit.

“I'm delighted to visit Jordan for the first time in my capacity as EBRD Vice President,” said Patrone.

“I look forward to discussing future areas of cooperation with government officials and the business community. We are committed to supporting Jordan's economy through infrastructure development, promotion of green investments, and increasing the participation of women and youth in the workforce,” he added.

Since beginning operations in Jordan in 2012, the EBRD has invested over 2.3 billion euros in 75 projects nationwide.

These include support for the energy sector, vital infrastructure, the Jordanian banking system, and small and medium-sized enterprises, with 72 per cent of that financing directed towards the private sector.