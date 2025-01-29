Dubai-Based Atiqa Mir Set To Drive In The World Series Karting

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) : Dubai-based Indian karting sensation, Atiqa Mir has been signed up to drive in the World Series Karting (WSK) Championships 2025. After her exceptional results in a test session conducted at La Conca circuit in south of Italy, the 29-time WSK Champions Team Babyrace has signed Atiqa, the 10-year-old Dubai based racer who studies in the GEMS Jumeirah Primary School and resides at the Jumeriah 1. She has been signed on for the full season.

Speaking on this historic occasion Team Manager of Babyrace, Leornado Lorandi said,“We are excited to sign Atiqa for the 2025 season. She caught our eye due to her impressive performances in 2024 including her win in Le Mans and we offered her a test with us. During the test she performed very well and we offered her a drive with our team. She has a lot of natural talent and together we will work on getting the best out of her.”

The ten-year-old Atiqa is the first Indian female to drive in the WSK and will also be the only female in the Mini class on the entire grid of over 60 karts. She will race in all three WSK Championships this year; the WSK Super Master Series, the WSK Euro Series and the WSK Final Cup as a debutant.





Speaking at this occasion Atiqa said,“I'm super thrilled to get this opportunity to drive with in WSK with Babyrace. This will be the highest level of karting I have ever driven in. I will have to learn a lot of circuits and driving in the winter will be a challenge but I'm up for it.”

“I am grateful to Babyrace, my parents, supporters and sponsors for making this happen. I do my endurance training at the Dubai Canal, and train in the Wasl Gym near my house. My school is also very encouraging of my racing career,” she added.

Considered the 'Formula 1' of Karting, this is the highest level of Karting in the world which attracts the best driving talent, the top kart manufacturers, engine manufacturers etc from the world over. The WSK series is focused on developing young drivers by providing a platform for them to improve their racecraft, technical knowledge, and understanding of motorsport. Formula 1 drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel have started their motorsport careers in WSK.

India's first F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan commented,“Atiqa is proving herself as one of the brightest stars for the future of Indian Motorsport. Her pace and performances in the Middle East Championships have been exceptional, and she has carried that performance onto her racing in Europe, becoming the first girl ever to win a race in the RMC International Trophy at the Le Mans Circuit last year.”

“She is ranked as the #1 female Karter in the world in her age group which is an incredible achievement, and will compete in World Series Karting in 2025, which is the Formula 1 of the karting world. I would urge everyone in motorsport to give her the best opportunities and support possible so that she can fulfil her promise,” said Narain Kathikeyan India's first formula 1 driver and Racing Icon.

“Atiqa has managed to move up to the highest level of karting through her hard work and dedication. It will be tough for her racing against this quality of field. She has to learn new tracks, new conditions and adapt herself to this new environment. It will be challenging and a learning year for her,“said Asif Nazir, her father and India's first National Karting Champion and Formula Asia Vice Champion.