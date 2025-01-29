Five People Injured In Israeli Drone Attack On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Five people were Wednesday following an Israeli drone attack on the southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese of reported that the Israeli launched a drone attack on citizens in Majdal Selm town which injured five people.

The 60-day deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli occupation military forces from villages and towns along the southern border of Lebanon expired on Sunday, as part of the ceasefire deal reached on Nov. 27, 2024.

However, the White House recently announced an extension of this deal until Feb. 18, 2025.