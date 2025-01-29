QFMA Affirms Commitment To Sustainable Financial System

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Markets Authority (QFMA) has affirmed its commitment to a sustainable financial system to drive responsible business practices.



Ali Beraik Shafeea, acting Director of Securities Offering and Listing Affairs Department, QFMA, made this remark at the 3rd edition of the Sustainability Forum Middle East, which was held in Bahrain.



Shafeea gave a presentation during the forum, in which he affirmed the QFMA's firm commitment to promoting a sustainable financial system and working closely with all financial participants to drive responsible business practices.



The presentation also highlighted the QFMA's commitment to sustainability through the National Disclosure Framework for Companies, a collaborative initiative between the Qatar Central Bank (QCB), QFMA and Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA).



He explained that the framework sets a roadmap for mandatory sustainability reporting, requiring all listed companies and some non-listed companies to disclose their emissions, risks and opportunities from Scope 1 and Scope 2 starting in 2027 and 2028, with Scope 3 reporting becoming mandatory from 2029.



He also spoke about Qatar National Vision 2030 and its four pillars (economic, social, human and environmental development), stressing that they are deeply rooted in sustainability.



He explained that the QFMA's regulatory initiatives are in line with this vision by integrating environmental, social and governance reporting standards into capital markets, ensuring greater transparency, accountability and long-term resilience.



The two-day forum discussed strategies for aligning business models with climate action, expanding climate finance, developing policy and regulatory frameworks, enhancing innovation, and accelerating technological progress.

