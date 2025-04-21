26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Moves Delhi Court Seeking To Meet Family, NIA Receives Notice

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has requested to meet with his family, for which he has moved a Delhi court.

The 26/11 terror attacks accused has submitted an application requesting permission to communicate with his family members, according to reports.

In response, the Delhi Patiala House Court has issued a notice to the NIA regarding his plea. Rana moved a plea through his counsel on April 19 before special judge Hardeep Kaur

The court is scheduled to hear arguments on the matter on April 23.

The Pakistani-origin businessman was on April 10 sent to 18 day custody by a court.

The NIA alleged as a part of the criminal conspiracy, accused David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Rana before his visit to India.

Rana, the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman and a close associate of 26/11 attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)