26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Moves Delhi Court Seeking To Meet Family, NIA Receives Notice
The 26/11 terror attacks accused has submitted an application requesting permission to communicate with his family members, according to reports.
In response, the Delhi Patiala House Court has issued a notice to the NIA regarding his plea. Rana moved a plea through his counsel on April 19 before special judge Hardeep Kaur
The court is scheduled to hear arguments on the matter on April 23.
The Pakistani-origin businessman was on April 10 sent to 18 day custody by a court.
The NIA alleged as a part of the criminal conspiracy, accused David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Rana before his visit to India.
Rana, the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman and a close associate of 26/11 attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
