Zelensky Rejects Trump Peace Proposal Over Crimea Handover
The Trump team acted with the cooperation of some Europeans but not the EU, where Kaja Kallas, high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, announced the EU would never recognize Crimea as Russian).
While the plan's details remain secret, the basic outline has been widely reported. The two main territorial elements are the de jure recognition of Crimea as Russian, and the de facto acceptance of Russian territorial gains in the Donbas and elsewhere.
Recognition of a territory as de jure means it is recognized as a rightful entitlement. De facto does not confer any entitlement, but is simply agreed provisionally and might be changed later.
Russia has annexed the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. An oblast is an administrative division or region and the borders of the oblasts were fixed originally under Soviet administration. At the present time, Russia controls roughly 70% of the oblasts it has annexed.
