Sajad Lone Says Pahalgam Massacre 'An Attack On Identity Of Kashmiris'

Srinagar, April 24 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference Chief Sajad Lone has expressed his grief over the Pahalgam terror attack and said that it was an attack on the identity of Kashmiris.

He carried out a protest march on Wednesday in the wake of the terror attack and added that all of Kashmir was "shedding tears of blood".

Lone, who is also an MLA from Handwara, led a candlelight march at Polo View.

Speaking to reporters, he said the killings were "profoundly regrettable" and described the attack as the "gravest in the past 30 years".

"All of Kashmir today is shedding tears of blood. These tourists were part of our hearts," he added.

Referring to shutdown and protests across the valley, Lone said the mass turnout in the streets must send a clear message to these nefarious elements that "this is our land, and these visitors are our guests. Lay down your bullets, we will not tolerate even a glare at our guests".

He said that for decades, the people of Kashmir have been known for their warmth and generosity.

"But now, the blood of our guests stains our conscience. It was outsiders who struck, not we the natives," Lone added.

External villains behind this atrocity aimed to cripple Kashmir's economy and leave its people in despair, but they will not succeed, he said.

Lone said, "Our identity is our hospitality. Yesterday's terror attack is also an attack on our identity. We have to reclaim our history and heritage, and no one except the Kashmiris can do that. This land belongs to us. It is shameful for us that anyone from outside comes and attacks our tourists and our identity. We will determine our guests and ensure they are respected and safe... Even my father was killed by them (terrorists). They killed nearly 5,000-10,000 Kashmiris."

He also said that Kashmiri Muslims tried to help the victims and are particularly distraught over the incident.

The local community is grappling with feelings of helplessness and shame, having been unable to protect the tourists who were attacked in a remote area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday.

The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS), which met on Wednesday, was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack.