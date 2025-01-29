Amir Stresses Common Aspirations To Deepen Ties With Oman

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani voiced his happiness with the visit of the Sultanate of Oman and meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman, stressing the common aspirations to deepen the close fraternal and historical relations between the two countries and raise them to the pursued levels.

In a post on his official X account, His Highness the Amir said that he is happy to visit the Sultanate of Oman and meet with HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman to discuss their common aspiration to deepen the close fraternal and historical relations between the two countries, and raise them to the pursued level, which opens horizons for the two brotherly peoples for more fruitful cooperation in all fields, wishing the Sultanate and the brotherly Omani people continued progress and prosperity.

