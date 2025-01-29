Resolution RE Closes 2024 With 7 New Tenants At 251 West 30Th Street

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Resolution's Bernstein, Adler and Weiss lease One-Third of Penn Plaza District Mixed-Use Tower by end of Q4 2024

- Barry Bernstein, Executive Director/ Leasing, Resolution YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the exclusive leasing agents for 251 West 30th Street , Barry Bernstein, Executive Director/ Leasing, Michael Adler, Director/Leasing, and Brett Weiss, Director/Leasing of Resolution Real Estate , a member of NAI Global, finished out 2024 with six new tenants, and a lease extension and office expansion for a seventh tenant. The total square footage leased by the end of the fourth quarter at the Penn Plaza District building comprised 31,584 rentable square feet, or approximately one-third of the 113,042-square-foot, 16-story prewar mixed-use property. Bernstein, Adler, and Weiss represented the landlord on all seven deals, as well as the 787 Coffee lease, which also has had a ground floor retail unit at the building since 2023.The seven leases, including the square footage, lease terms, asking rents and participating tenant representatives, include:1. Midori & Friends, Suite 15 East: 2,217 rentable square feet, five-year lease, $42 asking rent. The tenant was represented by Steve Hass, Norman Bobrow & Co.2. ToDo Productions, Suite 12A: 2,715 rentable square feet, five-year lease, $39 asking rent. The tenant was represented by Thomas Capuano, Okada & Co.3. Something Different Agency, Suite 9 East: 3,102 rentable square feet, three-year lease, $39 asking rent. The tenant was represented by Waite Buckley, Cresa.4. Brigade Marketing, Suite 9A: 3,984 rentable square feet, three-year lease, $39 asking rent. The tenant was represented by Todd Abrams, Prime Manhattan.5. 787 Coffee, 11th Floor: 6,372 rentable square feet, five-year lease, $39 asking rent. Resolution Real Estate represented the tenant.6. NYC Guitar school, 7th floor: The transaction included an expansion to 7,464 rentable square feet (from the original from 4,100 square feet), 10-year lease, $39 asking rent. The tenant was represented by Steve Haas, Norman Bobrow & Co.7. Daily Post Media, Suite 4 Front: 5,730 rentable square feet, three-year lease, $37 asking rent. The tenant was represented by Elena Ash, Douglas Elliman.“We had a very good year at 251 West 30th Street, bringing the building close to full occupancy,” points out Mr. Bernstein.“A central location close to public transportation, Times Square and cultural institutions were definitely contributing factors.”Adds Mr. Adler:“Our leasing campaign attracted several entertainment and production companies, including five of the new tenants. Whether incentivized by the building's location, Silver LEED certification or its unique amenities, there was a notable expansion of creative and marketing businesses moving into the building.”251 West 30th Street is owned by Resolution Real Estate and Marciano Investment Group. Conveniently located close to Penn Station, Hudson Yards and the High Line, the building has undergone institutional-quality improvements over the years, including infrastructure upgrades and the unveiling of a dramatic, contemporary-style lobby and entrance. Building-wide tenant amenities include a tenants' lounge with landlord-hosted monthly socials for all commercial tenants, fitness center, workout room with landlord-hosted yoga and Pilates classes, full baths and showers, and secure bike storage area.Other notable tenants in the building include Industrious, Sinequa, and global architecture firm Greenberg Farrow.# # #Resolution Real Estate, LLC, a Member of NAI GlobalResolution Real Estate, LLC is a fully integrated, commercial real estate firm that owns, manages, and leases properties throughout Manhattan. The firm specializes in building management, landlord representation, tenant representation, commercial co-op/condo sales, investment sales, retail and hospitality leasing, and consulting.Resolution Real Estate is the New York City member of NAI Global, the single largest, most powerful global network of owner-operated commercial real estate brokerage firms. The offices of Resolution Real Estate are located at 29 West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan. More information about Resolution Real Estate, LLC may be found at

