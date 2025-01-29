Temporary Acrow Bridge Installed To Maintain Access To Local Village Of Craigo During Network Rail Work In Scotland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modular steel structure will keep area communities connected throughout the six-month project

- Laura Jones, UK Business Development Manager, Acrow BridgeLYDNEY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acrow Bridge , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, has announced one of its modular steel bridges has been installed on Craigo Road in the village of Craigo, Montrose, Scotland, during a Network Rail project to replace the bridge over the railway line between Dundee and Aberdeen. Once the existing bridge was closed, the only remaining access to the village of Craigo was via a 3-tonne weight-restricted bridge, making access for most traffic, including emergency response vehicles and refuse trucks, impossible. Consequently, the decision was made to install a temporary modular vehicular bridge from Acrow to mitigate the impact of the project.Construction on the £3m project began in September 2024, with the first phase the installation of the temporary bridge and the associated diverted access road and footpath. The project is expected to last six months and will result in a new permanent bridge that will better support the weight of the traffic over the railway.Acrow's modular steel bridge was hired to AmcoGiffen, a principal contractor to Network Rail. The bridge is a 33-metre-long Acrow 700XSmodular panel bridge with a road width of 4.2 metres and an additional 1-metre-wide external, cantilevered footwalk. Made from 100% steel with epoxy resin anti-skid coated decks, the bridge is designed to carry Eurocode LM1 and LM2 traffic as well as a diverted water pipe.The bridge was delivered to the site on November 18 and fully assembled within days, then lifted into position with a 750-tonne crane during an overnight rail possession on November 30. Once in position, AmcoGiffen installed Network Rail-compliant edge protection behind the parapets on both the bridge and the footwalk. Acrow's bridge is expected to be in place until the new permanent bridge is reopened.“Easily assembled and rapidly installed, Acrow's cost-effective temporary bridge was the perfect solution for this important project,” said Laura Jones, Acrow's UK Business Development Manager.“When minimizing the impact of bridge construction is a priority, Acrow can help deliver projects quickly, safely and efficiently.”Added Michael Treacy, CEO of Acrow Global Limited,“Transportation agencies, contractors and engineering firms worldwide rely on Acrow for rental bridging and the comprehensive services we provide across all phases of a project. Our safe and reliable hire solutions offer our clients great versatility and can help keep projects on or ahead of schedule.”About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit .# # #

