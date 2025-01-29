Bravo Tea Wins Gold Medal In 2025 Delicious Living Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prostate Tea - Award

Bravo Tea Award Winners

“Prostate Health Tea” Voted Best Men's Product by Consumers

- James LiuSANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Santa Ana, CA – January 28, 2025 – Bravo Tea is proud to announce winning the Consumer's Choice Award for its Prostate Health Tea in the category of Best Men's Product! The product also received a Silver Retailer's Choice award.delicious living magazine, a trusted health and wellness resource for more than 35 years, announced the winners of its 15th annual delicious living Awards recently. delicious living initiated these awards to help consumers evaluate and select the best all-natural products in a market that continues to explode with options.For a full list of winners please visit deliciousliving and pick up the March 2025 issue of delicious living at your local natural health retailer.Prostate Health Tea Supports Healthy Prostate FunctionAs men age, prostate health becomes a top concern. This time-honored formula based on Traditional Eastern Herbalism helps maintain normal urinary and prostate function. Made in the USA, Bravo Tea's functional blends are based on the wisdom of Traditional Eastern Herbalism, a natural holistic system that has been practiced for over 4,000 years, cultivating health and wellness.Bravo Tea FactsAll Bravo Teas are crafted with authentic traditional herbs grown on their own organic farm. These products are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-Free and caffeine-free. No dyes or artificial flavors are ever used. The authentic blends are unlike any other on the market today.James Liu, founder and CEO of Bravo Teas emphasizes the focus on quality of the herbs, most of which come from their own farms on the Tibetan plateau, which is the highest plateau in the world. James comments,“We bring the best of Traditional Eastern Herbalism to people in need. Our teas follow the recipes of ancient herbal remedies that have been used for millennia and are created in accordance with the most stringent quality standards here in the United States.”Liu points to the Bravo Tea brand mission, highlighting that herbal tea drinkers are seeking genuine products that offer relaxation, minimized discomfort and improvement of body functions while providing the finest aroma and taste from natural herbs.“Bravo Tea offers a wide variety of affordable, high-quality functional and single-herb, Non-GMO teas for specific benefits.”About Bravo TeaBravo tea is a family-owned company. By growing these herbs on their own organic farm high in the mountains on the Tibetan Plateau, they are able to make these authentic herbal tea formulas affordable and more accessible. The functional teas are based on recipes that have existed in Eastern herbalism for Centuries. Indigenous herbal medicine is still practiced all over the world and has existed in nearly every continent for as long as there have been human beings.We believe in the power of natural remedies and have a strong belief in the protection of the natural world. We strive to promote a healthy planet while nurturing healthy people.

