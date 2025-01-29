WILSON SPORTING GOODS RELEASES FIRST WOMEN's-ONLY TENNIS SHOE: THE INTRIGUE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Wilson we are committed to empowering the female at every level, especially in the of Tennis. The game continues to grow and evolve, and we are committed to innovating and delivering the best products for our players to thrive," says Gordon Devin, President, Wilson Sportswear. "The Intrigue redefines what it means to play fast, and it will undoubtedly give women players the bold advantage they need to dominate on court."

Developed in close collaboration with Wilson Athlete, Marta Kostyuk, the Footwear Team at Wilson worked on an expedited timeline to build Marta a sneaker that is not only responsive and comfortable, like a running shoe, but allowed her to play a more dynamic, aggressive style of game

"Wilson and I wanted to create something that empowers women to move quicker and be more agile, while still looking sharp; the Intrigue does exactly that," says Marta Kostyuk. "This shoe has made my game faster and more relentless, and I hope it helps female athletes everywhere elevate their Tennis game."

The Intrigue's revolutionary fit stems from a detailed study of women's feet and preferences. "Women's feet are different than the feet of men; our team spent as much time creating a fit that accommodated their feet but also provided the security and confidence when on the court," says Shivam Bhan, Sr. Director of Footwear at Wilson. The extensive testing process led to the development of a new women's specific last, the new standard of fit for Wilson's women's specific tennis footwear. "After we developed the last, we designed from the inside out, starting with the materials the most closely touch the feet," adds Bhan.

The revolutionary fit, feel and function of the Intrigue center on three key technologies:



UltraShield: Wilson's newest engineered mesh with lightweight, breathable comfort. Built to withstand the toughest challenges, while allowing great seamless fit.

FootFrame: Dynamic support that allows personalized comfort for all shapes and sizes of play. This fit system integrates with the laces of the shoe to allow for players to adjust the shoes where they need it most. SwiftStep : Cutting edge, drop-in sockliner, designed to bring the responsive foam closer to the foot through designing it into the footbed.

The Intrigue will be available in stores and online at Wilson starting February 11th in the Dewberry colorway, with more releases and colorways expected for the rest of the year. In addition to the Tour model ($158), the Intrigue is available in Pro (USD $138) and Lite (USD $98) to suit diverse playstyles. For more information, please visit wilson or follow @wilson on social.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation and heritage to the world of sport – celebrating the iconic moments made possible by Wilson across Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, American Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. Wilson is part of Amer Sports, a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Please visit for more information.

