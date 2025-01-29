Harter Secrest & Emery Joins B2i Digital's Featured Expert Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David ShapiroNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Harter Secrest & Emery's Securities and Capital Markets Team Offers Public Companies Sophisticated, Pragmatic and Creative Legal Counsel at Highly Competitive RatesB2i Digital is proud to announce that Harter Secrest & Emery LLP (HSE) has been named a Featured Expert. Through this program, B2i Digital connects public companies, emerging growth firms, and investment banks with the top-tier professional service providers essential to their success."Our Featured Experts represent the very best in their industries, and Harter Secrest & Emery is no exception," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "Their client-focused approach, collaborative culture, and more than 130 years of experience across critical legal practice areas set them apart as a trusted partner to businesses of all sizes. B2i Digital relies on them for securities counsel advice, and I find that unlike many attorneys, the team at HSE are deal-makers and not deal-breakers."Founded in 1894, HSE is a full-service law firm with over 130 attorneys operating out of offices in Rochester, Buffalo, Albany, Corning, and New York City. The firm delivers sophisticated legal solutions tailored to meet the needs of both small businesses, Fortune 500 companies, and everything in between. Known for its multidisciplinary approach and commitment to client success, HSE advises clients in areas ranging from securities and capital markets, corporate governance, and M&A to litigation, real estate, and regulatory compliance."The Securities and Capital Markets Group at Harter Secrest & Emery, is focused on providing unparalleled practical legal advice to help our clients navigate the capital markets and seize opportunities," said Alex R. McClean, Practice Group Leader. "Joining the B2i Digital Featured Expert Program offers a valuable opportunity to amplify our reach and share our expertise with a broader audience."Alexander McClean and Christopher Murillo lead HSE's Securities and Capital Markets practice. McClean is a practical, results-driven attorney who finds creative solutions to close transactions and resolves his clients' most sensitive legal issues. Murillo advises publicly traded and privately held companies on accessing and utilizing capital markets while ensuring compliance with federal and state securities law.Through its Featured Expert profile, B2i Digital will showcase HSE's wide range of services, including corporate and securities law, real estate, intellectual property, and litigation. For more information on Harter Secrest & Emery, visit .About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies and investor conferences to share a company's story with retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to support their online and offline investor engagement efforts. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim's investor awareness platform, M-Vest.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...About Harter Secrest & Emery LLPHarter Secrest & Emery LLP is a full-service business law firm with attorneys throughout New York representing clients ranging from individuals and family-owned businesses to Fortune 100 companies and major regional institutions. With offices in Rochester, Buffalo, Albany, Corning, and New York City, New York, the firm and its attorneys are consistently recognized by the industry's leading law firm and attorney ranking programs, including Chambers and Partners, Best Law Firmsand The Best Lawyers in AmericaHarter Secrest & Emery LLP Contact Information:Nicole KershawChief Business Development Officer585.231.1155...

