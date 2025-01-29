Bloomberg Law Introduces Innovative Tools For Dashboard Legal To Enhance Communication And Efficiency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bloomberg Law announced two new features to Dashboard Legal, the project management and collaboration solution purpose built for the unique needs of the market. The newest features, External Checklists and Outlook Add-In, help attorneys save valuable time, complete work more efficiently, and improve the quality of interactions with clients and stakeholders. For more information and to schedule a demo, please visit .

Dashboard Legal was acquired by Bloomberg Group in April 2024, expanding Bloomberg Law's presence within the legal workflow market. Dashboard Legal was developed by attorneys to simplify task tracking, document management, and teamwide communication and collaboration, offering lawyers a more dynamic, organized way of working.

Dashboard Legal's new External Checklists reduce the administrative load and enhance communication with clients. Dashboard Legal customers can now instantly provide their own clients with a secure and up-to-date location to identify status on and timing for important milestones for their matters, reducing time spent on back-and-forth communication and enabling the law firm teams supporting them to spend more time on the billable work that impacts the outcomes of their matters. With a significantly clearer understanding of project timelines, the quality of interactions between law firm and client will also increase, shifting conversations toward higher value strategic discussions.

The second new feature, the Dashboard Legal Outlook Add-In, allows users to expand their Microsoft Outlook experience, by connecting the environment where their work originates to their project management solutions in Dashboard Legal. This new feature is a direct response to customer feedback. An intuitive menu directly within Microsoft Outlook enables users to seamlessly connect emails and documents to existing or new tasks in Dashboard Legal, increasing efficiency and improving the quality of information available in Dashboard Legal.

"With the introduction of Dashboard Legal's External Checklists and Outlook Add-In, Bloomberg Law continues to innovate and enhance the legal workflow experience," said Bobby Puglia, chief product officer, Bloomberg Industry Group. "These new features streamline processes, driving greater efficiency and productivity by ensuring that legal professionals can maintain clear, real-time visibility into project progress while seamlessly integrating their work with everyday tools."

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law .

