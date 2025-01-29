Loom Collection Announces The Final Touch Sale

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Thoughtful Pieces, Limited Time-Up to 40% Off for 4 Days Only

Loom Collection, a boutique retail and destination for contemporary furniture and home dcor, is excited to announce The Final Touch Sale-an exclusive 4-day event offering up to 40% off select pieces both online and in-studio. From January 30 to February 2, design enthusiasts can discover a curated range of items destined to transform any living space, including beloved favorites that will be discontinued after the sale.

The Final Touch Sale features a carefully curated selection of timeless pieces designed to elevate any living space. The Odette Swivel Chair in Bordeaux makes a bold statement with its plush comfort and elegant silhouette, while the Sanvi Rattan Globe Table Lamp brings warmth and organic texture with its handcrafted design. For a refined lighting solution, the Morola Large Brown Marble Cylinder Lamp showcases upscale, natural materials that add sophistication to any setting. The Martina Bed in Silver blends effortless elegance with understated luxury, creating the perfect sanctuary for relaxation. Functional yet stylish, the Luna Side Table is an ideal companion for both living areas and bedrooms, offering versatility in design. The Oslo Accent Chair in Cream pairs sleek lines with soft upholstery, making it the perfect addition to any modern seating arrangement. For dining spaces, the Chantilly Dining Table in Black Ash & Nero Marquina serves as a contemporary centerpiece, inviting memorable gatherings, while the Chloe Chair in Hazel offers a balance of comfort and refined aesthetics, making it an elegant choice for any dining setup.

Some of these items are leaving Loom Collection's catalog forever, clearing room for exciting new arrivals. The Final Touch Sale encourages customers to embrace a touch of luxury and creativity before these iconic pieces are gone.