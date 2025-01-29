Belle Curve Stories Features Carrie May And Chicago AF In Celebration Of Sober January

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belle Curve Stories is thrilled to spotlight Carrie May, an inspiring woman redefining what it means to live a vibrant, sober life. As the founder of the non-profit organization Chicago AF , Carrie is a trailblazer in the sober living movement, creating community and connection for those embracing a lifestyle without alcohol. Her story of grit, grace, and growth will be featured on Belle Curve Stories on Thursday, January 30.

Carrie May, Founder and Director of Chicago AF

Carrie May, 50, is a nurse practitioner, wife, mother of two, and Certified Professional Recovery Coach. Her journey to sobriety began in 2016 when she made the life-changing decision to seek help for her addiction to alcohol. As a healthcare professional, her addiction was an unexpected challenge-but one she faced with courage and determination.



“When I got sober, I didn't know a single other sober individual. I wanted to keep my life big and vibrant, but I didn't know how to meet others who weren't drinking,” Carrie shares.“So, I decided to create what I couldn't find.”



In 2020, she launched Chicago AF, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides a welcoming, inclusive community for adults who choose not to drink. From monthly brunches and coffee meetups to large-scale events like NA Day and collaborations with organizations like Lincoln Park Zoo, Chicago AF offers safe, alcohol-free spaces to connect, socialize, and thrive.



This January, Chicago AF is empowering those participating in Sober January with resources, events, and encouragement. The movement to reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption continues to grow, bolstered by increased awareness about its health impacts. Chicago AF's mission aligns perfectly with this shift, proving that sober living doesn't mean sacrificing joy or connection.



“I didn't want my social life to feel limited or dim-I wanted to be part of a bigger, vibrant community,” Carrie says.“Through Chicago AF, we've built something amazing for people of all ages, from their 20s to their 80s. It's all about creating a culture where being sober is just as celebrated as anything else.”



Carrie's advocacy extends beyond her nonprofit work. She's passionate about breaking the stigma of addiction within the medical field and creating resources for healthcare professionals.“There's still so much work to do in reducing stigma, especially among medical providers. I want to be a voice for change,” she explains.



“Belle Curve Stories exists to amplify the voices of women who inspire others to live boldly and authentically,” says Teresa Bellock, Belle Curve Stories co-founder.“Carrie May's journey is a testament to the power of transformation, resilience, and the strength it takes to redefine what community and connection look like. Her work with Chicago AF helps us see what's possible.”

The full story of Carrie May's inspiring journey, her vision for Chicago AF, and her tips for navigating Sober January will be available on Belle Curve Stories on Thursday, January 30.



About Chicago AF

Chicago AF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to creating inclusive, alcohol-free spaces for adults. From social events to community engagement, Chicago AF helps individuals explore a vibrant, sober lifestyle. For more information, visit Chicago AF and follow on Instagram .

