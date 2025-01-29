Zelensky Honors Memory Of Kruty Heroes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At Askold's Grave in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky has honored the memory of the Heroes of Kruty.

The head of the Ukrainian state wrote this on social , Ukrinform reports.

“Askold's Grave. Honored the memory of the Heroes of Kruty – the young men who, over 100 years ago, held back the Bolshevik advance on Kyiv. A feat that each of us must remember, understanding the price of our freedom,” Zelensky posted.

The President also honored the memory of the heroes who defended Ukraine against Russian aggression: Mark Paslavskyi, Oleksandr Klitynskyi, Dmytro Kotsiubailo, Andrii Pilschykov, and Pavlo Petrychenko.

“They all fought for Ukraine's sovereignty and independence. Our nation continues to fight for its future – a future that will undoubtedly be peaceful and secure for all our people. Eternal memory to the Heroes of Kruty. Eternal memory to all our heroes who gave their lives defending Ukraine,” the head of the Ukrainian state noted.

On January 29, Ukraine marks Kruty Heroes Remembrance Day. Kruty is one of the tragic and at the same time legendary pages in the history of the Ukrainian liberation struggle of 1917-1921. The Battle of Kruty took place on January 29, 1918, between Nizhyn and Bakhmach in the Chernihiv region, some 130 kilometers northeast of Kyiv, during an attack on Kyiv by Bolshevik troops led by Colonel Mikhail Muravyov.