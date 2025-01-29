Quad To Host Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SUSSEX, Wis., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics, (NYSE: QUAD ) ("Quad" or the "Company"), a global marketing experience company, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results after the close of regular trading on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The Company will host a call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, to discuss the aforementioned results.

The call will be hosted by Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President and CEO, and Tony Staniak, Quad CFO. The full release and slide presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad's website at . As part of the conference call, Quad will conduct a question and answer session.

Participants can pre-register for the webcast by navigating to . Participants will be given a unique PIN to access the call on February 19. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Alternatively, participants may dial in on the day of the call as follows:



U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508 International Toll: 1-412-317-5424

An audio replay of the call will be posted on the Investors section of Quad's website shortly after the conference call ends. In addition, telephone playback will also be available until March 19, 2025, accessible as follows:



U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 6443448

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD ) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad uses its suite of media, creative and production solutions to streamline the complexities of marketing and remove friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey. Quad tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to clients' objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed to market, strengthening marketing effectiveness, and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 13,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,700 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service Rise media agency and Betty creative agency. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and sustainable impact, visit quad .

Investor Relations Contact

Don Pontes

Executive Director of Investor Relations

916-532-7074

[email protected]

Media Contact

Claire Ho

Corporate Communications Director

414-566-2955

[email protected]

SOURCE Quad

