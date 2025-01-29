ADP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP ), a leading global company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced its second quarter fiscal 2025 results along with its revised fiscal 2025 outlook through an release available on the company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" adp/events-and-presentation . This earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec .

As previously announced, ADP will host a call for financial analysts today, Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at href="" rel="nofollow" ad and will be available for replay following the call. A slide presentation accompanying the webcast is also available at href="" rel="nofollow" adp/events-and-presentation .

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP )

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP .

