Loanpass Reports Record Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transforming the lending with innovative decisioning solutions.

- Mike Lewis, PresidentMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LoanPASS announced today that 2024 was a record-setting year. The LoanPASS rules engine is designed to give lenders complete control over products and pricing - delivering instant, accurate results for any loan product. The enterprise system is currently in production with independent mortgage bankers, credit unions, banks, commercial lenders, and other financial institutions navigating today's tough market conditions.Our enterprise system is the embodiment of over five years of development. LoanPASS is now being recognized as the industry's leading PPE for all lending types including mortgage. While some competitors might have larger sales budgets, we remain resolutely committed to building superior software-a commitment that's clearly resonating in the market as evidenced by recent, large client wins from legacy tech providers.“Most recently, LoanPASS signed two marquee clients with annual origination volumes exceeding $15 billion, welcoming some of the largest companies in their respective niches” stated Mike Lewis, President.Bill Mitchell, Chief Revenue Officer for LoanPASS reported“we know real success is to think more like portfolio managers, not just deal hunters. This impressive result and industry recognition continues with our remarkable year-over-year growth in 2024, further solidifying our position as a market leader in product, pricing, and eligibility (PPE) technologies.”Key highlights include:●Revenue Growth: +185% increase●Client Signings: +70% increase●Daily Active Users: +76% increase●Operational Achievements: Winner of The Mortgage Collaborative's Lenders Choice Award for“Best Onboarding Experience”●Industry Recognition: Winner of the HousingWire Vanguard AwardLoanPASS is poised for even greater success in 2025 with three new product launches:●LoanCOMPASS : A Research tool designed specifically for secondary market and product development leaders.●LoanPASS AE Assist: The mortgage and finance industry's first rules-based loan decisioning engine and AI Chatbot combination designed for lenders to more effectively communicate with account executives and wholesale brokers.●AUS: The mortgage and banking industry's first fully configurable, SaaS based Automated Underwriting Systems - Q2 2025.LoanPASS invites interested parties to learn more by contacting the team directly via email (...) or phone (561-254-5971). Additionally, LoanPASS will be attending several strategic industry trade conferences, providing opportunities for in-person conversations with the team.About LoanPASSLoanPASS is a modern decisioning engine that gives U.S. lenders unprecedented control over loan pricing and eligibility. With LoanPASS' no-code approach, banks, credit unions, IMBs, private lenders, and investors can quickly configure any lending product, from non-QM and construction loans to reverse mortgages and fix-and-flips without a developer. To learn more about LoanPASS and its open API integrations with leading LOS, POS, and CRM providers, visit .

Bill Mitchell

LoanPASS

+1 561-254-5971

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.