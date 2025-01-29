Ukraine To Expand Employment Programs, Allocate UAH 6.3B For Their Implementation This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2025, new employment programs will be expanded and launched in Ukraine, with UAH 6.3 billion budgeted for their implementation.

This was announced by First Vice Prime and Minister of of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during a meeting with the management and employees of the State Employment Service, Ukrinform reports citing the ministry's press service .

According to Svyrydenko, this year the number of people seeking to upgrade their skills is projected to rise this year. To increase the capacity of the Vocational Education Centers, a reform has already begun and it is planned to involve business in cooperation through participation in supervisory boards.

“This year, we have allocated UAH 6.3 billion to implement these initiatives and support job seekers. We are also adapting the services of the Employment Service to make them as barrier-free as possible and to meet the needs of as many clients as possible,” she said.

The key objectives for 2025 include the digitalization of processes, including the possibility of obtaining a training voucher through the Diia app. It is planned to strengthen the capacities of the Employment Service and Vocational Education Centers for training and retraining with the support of international partners. Additionally, the Employment Strategy and the Main Directions for the Implementation of Employment Policy will be developed, with a focus on reforming the State Employment Service.

Svyrydenko also noted that 250,000 Ukrainians found jobs with the help of the Employment Service last year, and 330,000 people were employed with the help of temporary and socially useful work and grants.

As reported, the State Employment Service's spending on the retraining program this year is planned at UAH 330 million.