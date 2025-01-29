Theater Of Young Spectators Celebrates Anniversary Of People's Artist Jannat Salimova
Laman Ismayilova
The Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators has celebrated
the 85th anniversary of People's Artist Jannat Salimova,
Azernews reports.
Director of the theater Naida Ismailzade, who spoke at the
event, congratulated Jannat Salimova on her anniversary, spoke
about her life and work, and her merits in the development of the
Azerbaijani theater.
At the evening, professor, Honored Art Worker Maryam Alizade
spoke in detail about the creative achievements and pedagogical
activity of the director. She noted that Jannat Salimova, being the
brightest representative of the Azerbaijani theater art, was
distinguished by her original productions. Her stage works have won
great success both in our country and abroad.
The Chairman of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union, People's
Artist Haji Ismayilov congratulated Jannat Salimova
Then the hero of the day was awarded the gold medal "Theater
Worker" on behalf of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union.
The documentary film "Challenge" by director Aydin Dadashev,
which tells about the life and work of the People's Artist, and the
play "The Bear – the Robber's Conqueror" were shown as well.
