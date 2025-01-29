عربي


Theater Of Young Spectators Celebrates Anniversary Of People's Artist Jannat Salimova

1/29/2025 6:13:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators has celebrated the 85th anniversary of People's Artist Jannat Salimova, Azernews reports.

Director of the theater Naida Ismailzade, who spoke at the event, congratulated Jannat Salimova on her anniversary, spoke about her life and work, and her merits in the development of the Azerbaijani theater.

At the evening, professor, Honored Art Worker Maryam Alizade spoke in detail about the creative achievements and pedagogical activity of the director. She noted that Jannat Salimova, being the brightest representative of the Azerbaijani theater art, was distinguished by her original productions. Her stage works have won great success both in our country and abroad.

The Chairman of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union, People's Artist Haji Ismayilov congratulated Jannat Salimova

Then the hero of the day was awarded the gold medal "Theater Worker" on behalf of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union.

The documentary film "Challenge" by director Aydin Dadashev, which tells about the life and work of the People's Artist, and the play "The Bear – the Robber's Conqueror" were shown as well.

