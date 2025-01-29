Qatar Chamber, Malaysia Discuss Enhancing Joint Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber hosted a Malaysian delegation yesterday, led by H E Senator Dato' Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, President of the Senate. The Qatari side was headed by Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, QC Second Vice Chairman.

Also present at the meeting were QC board member Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli and H E Faizal Razali, Ambassador of Malaysia to the State of Qatar. The meeting reviewed the economic and trade relations between Qatar and Malaysia, exploring ways to enhance them. It also discussed the climate and opportunities available in both countries, along with potential areas for cooperation between Qatari and Malaysian companies across various sectors.

Rashid Al Athba emphasised the strong and distinguished relations between Qatar and Malaysia. He highlighted that Malaysia is an important trade partner for Qatar, with their trade volume reaching QR5.1bn in 2024, compared to QR2.9bn in 2023.

He also noted the presence of numerous Malaysian companies operating in Qatar across various sectors, including trade, contracting, and services, and pointed out the significant Qatari investments in Malaysia. Al Athba underscored Qatar Chamber's readiness to support Malaysian investors interested in Qatar and emphasized the Chamber's commitment to strengthening cooperation between the business communities of both nations.

In turn, Dato' Awang Bemee bin Awang Ali Basah, President of the Malaysian Senate, said that Qatar and Malaysia enjoyed distinguished relations, praising Qatar's economic and investment leadership,