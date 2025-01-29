Naezy On ‘Farishtey’: We Come From The Slums, But We Have Integrity

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Naezy, who was seen in the third season of“Bigg Boss OTT”, is back with“Farishtey”, the second hard-hitting track from his EP”Fateh” and said he has shared incidents when it was really tough and there was no way out.

Written and produced by Naezy,“Farishtey” dives deep into love, heartbreak, and the scars of a chaotic upbringing.

Talking about the song, Naezy shared: "This track is close to my heart. I have opened up and shared incidents and situations when it was really tough, and there was no way out. But somehow, I pushed myself out of the dirt. We come from the slums, but we have integrity.”

“We are often portrayed as bad people; some people are bad, but some are the opposite-Gully's angel. Shoutout to the Creator; He made us like this, with solid spirit.”

“It was destined that we go through tough times, but we never lose hope, and even further, we won't. We will keep up our battle for equality until the last day. This song is about real-life situations and a warning not to mess with someone who's already suffering."

The music video, directed by Manil Kandwaal.

Naezy, whose real name is Naved Shaikh, first broke into mainstream rap with the song "Mere Gully Mein" featuring fellow rapper Divine. A fictional version of his character has been portrayed by Ranveer Singh in the Zoya Akhtar-directed 2019 musical film“Gully Boy”.

The 31-year-old rapper made his film debut with the song "Birju" from the 2015 film“Hey Bro”, the music video for which featured celebrated Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, as well as choreographer Prabhu Deva, with the film's lead actor Ganesh Acharya.

Th“Maghreb” hitmaker was then seen as a contestant in the 2024 reality show“Bigg Boss OTT 3”, where he was a runner up. The show was won by Sana Maqbool.