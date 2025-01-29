Palak Tiwari Reveals Her Deep Connection To Films

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Palak Tiwari, daughter of television Shweta Tiwari, has opened up about her deep connection to the world of films and her journey towards carving out her own identity in the industry.

Palak shared that her love for cinema has always been innate, with no specific trigger or reason behind it. For her, the allure of films goes beyond the glamour and fame. Palak reveals she sees it as a powerful medium that offers her the freedom to explore and experiment with different aspects of herself.

The 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actress shared,“I always felt drawn to films, and there's no specific reason why. It's just something that resonated with me. With films, I feel like I have the freedom to explore and build my own identity. It's my chance to create a space that's truly mine.”

Palak Tiwari gained widespread recognition with her appearance in Harrdy Sandhu's hit music video "Bijlee Bijlee." Building on that success, the actress made her much-anticipated Bollywood debut with Vishal Mishra's horror thriller,“Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.” She then appeared in Salman Khan's "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," which was released on April 12, 2023.

The film, helmed by Farhad Samji, also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

Palak had earlier revealed why she chose to make her debut with the horror film instead of launching her career with a popular actor. In an interview with IANS, she explained,“For Rosie', I'll say the movie picked me. After I heard the synopsis of the story, it was hard for me not to want to be a part of it. Our director sir's vision for 'Rosie' is crafted with poise and mystique. It's a vision I'm fortunate to be portraying. Your debut is your first impression; it's an everlasting association, but I've also felt like I've been ready to take this step for a while.”